Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.30

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPEAF shares. Peel Hunt raised Great Portland Estates from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.30 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

