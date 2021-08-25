Grafton Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 8.50 (LON:GFTU)

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:GFTU traded up GBX 50 ($0.65) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,359 ($17.76). 728,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,058. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,240.96. The company has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. Grafton Group has a 12-month low of GBX 627 ($8.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,388 ($18.13).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Grafton Group from GBX 1,470 ($19.21) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,155.63 ($15.10).

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

