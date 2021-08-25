Governor DAO (GDAO) Achieves Market Cap of $3.21 Million

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded up 28.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Governor DAO has a market cap of $3.21 million and $291,580.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded up 70.6% against the dollar. One Governor DAO coin can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00002299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Governor DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00053973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00128457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.50 or 0.00157161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,785.97 or 1.00220570 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $501.53 or 0.01030298 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,189.09 or 0.06551313 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,869,887 coins. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governor DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Governor DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Governor DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governor DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.