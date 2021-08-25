Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 3.2% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 364,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 24.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 47,157 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 12.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 28,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GBDC shares. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,990.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $31,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,400.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 150,146 shares of company stock worth $2,364,413. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a current ratio of 7.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 121.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.