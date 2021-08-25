Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) will post its Q2 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Golden Ocean Group has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $11.49.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOGL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Pareto Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

