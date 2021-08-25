Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GDEN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $48.68 on Monday. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $54.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $292.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.67 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,886.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Hill Path Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 255.8% during the first quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 1,311,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,141,000 after buying an additional 943,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 573,837.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 430,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,284,000 after purchasing an additional 430,378 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1,513.2% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $7,500,000. Finally, 1060 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $3,497,000. Institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

