Gold Poker Hits One Day Volume of $217.00 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 70.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Gold Poker has a market cap of $10,094.08 and approximately $217.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00052668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00123892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00156178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,799.86 or 1.00124631 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $474.57 or 0.00994059 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.04 or 0.06707204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

