GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Receives $15.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.60.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.
In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clinton P. Jones acquired 24,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $113,302.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 277,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,764. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 277,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,981. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GoHealth stock remained flat at $$4.89 during trading on Friday. 81,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,356,895. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.
GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoHealth will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About GoHealth
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
