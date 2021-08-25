GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Receives $15.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clinton P. Jones acquired 24,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $113,302.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 277,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,764. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 277,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,981. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 5.8% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 9.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 15.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 14.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GoHealth stock remained flat at $$4.89 during trading on Friday. 81,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,356,895. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoHealth will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

