Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Gildan Activewear posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

