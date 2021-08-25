GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,394 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth about $197,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 377.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth about $250,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GFL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.95.

NYSE GFL opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.18, a PEG ratio of 115.86 and a beta of 1.30. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $36.70.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

