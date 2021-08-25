Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

GEVO opened at $5.96 on Monday. Gevo has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative net margin of 4,297.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. Analysts forecast that Gevo will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Gevo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 23.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

