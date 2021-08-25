GET Protocol Price Hits $3.79 (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 25th. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $43.18 million and approximately $337,866.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol coin can now be purchased for $3.79 or 0.00007931 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00054871 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00052865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.54 or 0.00781340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00100218 BTC.

GET Protocol Coin Profile

GET Protocol (GET) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

