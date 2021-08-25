GenesisX Trading Up 49.8% Over Last 7 Days (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. GenesisX has a market cap of $80,224.30 and approximately $651.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 49.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,837,357 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.