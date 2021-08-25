GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
Shares of NYSE GNT opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile
