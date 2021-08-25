GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE GNT opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

