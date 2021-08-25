GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.
NYSE GNT opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.40.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile
