Gala Price Up 35.9% This Week (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, Gala has traded up 35.9% against the dollar. One Gala coin can now be bought for about $0.0268 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a market cap of $186.94 million and approximately $8.57 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00054871 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00052865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.54 or 0.00781340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00100218 BTC.

Gala Profile

GALA is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars.

