FY2021 EPS Estimates for KB Home Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KB Home in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $6.20 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.25. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.79.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.42.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 512.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth about $61,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

