FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV) Increased by Analyst

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alvopetro Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Alvopetro Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

ALV stock opened at C$1.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of C$104.82 million and a P/E ratio of 7.95. Alvopetro Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.02.

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$10.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.12 million.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the RecÃ´ncavo basins in onshore Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, the company holds interests in the CaburÃ© and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and MÃ£e-da-lua; and two other exploration assets comprising 23,527 acres.

