FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Issued By Cormark

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will earn $10.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.75. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.12 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$135.75.

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$132.05 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$90.75 and a 52 week high of C$132.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$127.59. The company has a market cap of C$188.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.42.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.66, for a total value of C$668,783.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$738,024.67. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.99, for a total value of C$71,010.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,723 shares in the company, valued at C$491,396.16. Insiders have sold 17,607 shares of company stock worth $2,254,164 over the last three months.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

