Fusion Acquisition Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period To End on August 25th (OTCMKTS:FSNBU)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:FSNBU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, August 25th. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II had issued 43,500,000 shares in its public offering on February 26th. The total size of the offering was $435,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of FSNBU opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95.

