Function X (FX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.62 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. Function X has a market cap of $39.44 million and $1.62 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000989 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,657.95 or 0.99832809 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00040761 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008063 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00069656 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00010261 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009764 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 393,853,031 coins and its circulating supply is 83,536,309 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

