Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUPBY opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $14.92.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fuchs Petrolub (FUPBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.