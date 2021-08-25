Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Frontier Acquisition were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRONU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

NASDAQ:FRONU opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.79.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

