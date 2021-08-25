Freed Investment Group Has $5.11 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Freed Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.0% of Freed Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Freed Investment Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,852.62. 20,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,318. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,656.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,860.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,637,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

