Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FPRUY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

FPRUY stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.61. 150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684. Fraport has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $39.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.08.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

