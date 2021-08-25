Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FPRUY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

FPRUY stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.61. 150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684. Fraport has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $39.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.08.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

