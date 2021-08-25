Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) will post $111.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.00 million. Frank’s International reported sales of $84.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full-year sales of $422.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $418.50 million to $426.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $485.90 million, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $488.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Frank’s International.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Frank’s International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,548,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $128,922,000 after acquiring an additional 782,823 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 4.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,544,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,131,000 after buying an additional 741,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,857,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,094,000 after buying an additional 1,875,566 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 116.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,987,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,232,000 after buying an additional 4,844,737 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,077,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after purchasing an additional 113,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

FI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. 39,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,302. The company has a market capitalization of $676.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89. Frank’s International has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $5.44.

Frank's International Company Profile

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

