Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FELE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,578,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,577,000 after purchasing an additional 218,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,301.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,704 shares of company stock worth $968,864. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $83.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $87.70. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

