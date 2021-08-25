Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for FOX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $0.82. FOX posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $4.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.27.

Shares of FOXA stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $37.04. 2,316,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,030,344. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. FOX has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $44.80.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of FOX by 11.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,044,000 after buying an additional 5,050,236 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth approximately $69,809,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,394,000 after buying an additional 1,240,510 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of FOX by 155.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,653,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,402,000 after buying an additional 1,007,087 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth approximately $25,737,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

