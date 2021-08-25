Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Sells $13,800.00 in Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 300 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $13,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of FORR opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $884.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.57.
Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 1,372.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 115,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.12% of the company’s stock.
Forrester Research Company Profile
Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.
