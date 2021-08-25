Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Sells $13,800.00 in Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 300 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $13,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FORR opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $884.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.57.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FORR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 1,372.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 115,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

