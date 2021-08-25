Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.87

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.87 and last traded at $44.67, with a volume of 559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.45.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $501.00 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Formula One Group by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 60,006 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Formula One Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,759 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the period. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

