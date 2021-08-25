FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to post $188.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $189.00 million and the lowest is $187.00 million. FormFactor reported sales of $178.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year sales of $752.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $747.40 million to $756.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $819.77 million, with estimates ranging from $805.00 million to $838.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FORM. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CL King began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of FORM stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $37.25. 256,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,838. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. FormFactor has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $52.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FormFactor (FORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.