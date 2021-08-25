Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.56. Approximately 244 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 52,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

FLGZY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flughafen Zürich has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

