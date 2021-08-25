FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.800-$13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.74 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $3.350-$3.550 EPS.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $263.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $318.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $80,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.