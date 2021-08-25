Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Sells $4,708,400.00 in Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fiserv alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $118.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 70.61, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.