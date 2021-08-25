First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.234 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $46.57 and a 52-week high of $49.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,411 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

