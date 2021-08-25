First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

FTSL opened at $47.84 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.93.

