First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of FCT opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $12.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,378,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,880 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $17,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

