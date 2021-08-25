First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Stock Price Up 0.4%

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $172.41 and last traded at $172.26. Approximately 34,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 64,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 103.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 274.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $95,000.

