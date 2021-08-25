First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

FMHI opened at $56.49 on Wednesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $57.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.17% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

