First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $17.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,696 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

