First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $17.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,696 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

