First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

