First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:FTLB)

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

FTLB opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $22.10.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.