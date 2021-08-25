First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FIF)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

FIF opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $14.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32.

Get First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.