First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,965 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,065 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of First Republic Bank worth $38,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 8.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,993,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,616,000 after purchasing an additional 204,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.21.

NYSE:FRC opened at $197.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $100.38 and a 12-month high of $204.68.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.