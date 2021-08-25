FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Issues Earnings Results

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $369.25 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.36%.

Shares of FinVolution Group stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,180. FinVolution Group has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 1,592.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 52,217 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 74.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 487,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 208,076 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 232.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 95,823 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the second quarter worth about $2,141,000. Institutional investors own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FINV shares. Citigroup downgraded FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.07 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.