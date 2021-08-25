Financial Survey: Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) vs. iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) and iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Q2 has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iClick Interactive Asia Group has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Q2 and iClick Interactive Asia Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q2 0 1 8 0 2.89 iClick Interactive Asia Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Q2 presently has a consensus price target of $135.22, indicating a potential upside of 60.96%. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 342.76%. Given iClick Interactive Asia Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iClick Interactive Asia Group is more favorable than Q2.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Q2 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Q2 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Q2 and iClick Interactive Asia Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q2 $402.75 million 11.78 -$137.62 million ($0.87) -96.56 iClick Interactive Asia Group $254.74 million 1.70 -$12.62 million N/A N/A

iClick Interactive Asia Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Q2.

Profitability

This table compares Q2 and iClick Interactive Asia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q2 -26.57% -5.65% -2.57% iClick Interactive Asia Group -4.40% -1.49% -0.87%

Summary

iClick Interactive Asia Group beats Q2 on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices. The company was founded by Wing Hong Hsieh, Ricky Ng, and Jian Tang on February 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

