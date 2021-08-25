Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $48.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

