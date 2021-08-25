Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,644,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,993,000. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $12,872,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,183,000 after purchasing an additional 88,425 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,270.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 91,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,694,000 after purchasing an additional 84,473 shares during the period.

IJT opened at $132.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.02. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $83.92 and a 52 week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

