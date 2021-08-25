Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in The Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in The Hershey by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $176.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

In other The Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,891. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

